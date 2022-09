Linux 6.0-rc5 Released After A Calm Week Of Kernel Development

Things look fairly normal for the rc5 timeframe, at least in number of commits, and in the diffstat.



Linus Torvalds has just announced Linux 6.0-rc5 as the latest test release of Linux 6.0 that is working its way toward a stable release in early October.It's been a rather calm week with nothing scary in terms of big regressions or nasty bugs hitting the Linux 6.0 development codebase. Linus Torvalds summed up this week's release as:The list of patches for the week can be found via the release announcement . At least as of now it's been a fairly calm Linux 6.0 kernel cycle so it stands good chances of being released on-time, but we'll see what the next two weeks hold.