Linux 6.0-rc5 Released After A Calm Week Of Kernel Development
Linus Torvalds has just announced Linux 6.0-rc5 as the latest test release of Linux 6.0 that is working its way toward a stable release in early October.
It's been a rather calm week with nothing scary in terms of big regressions or nasty bugs hitting the Linux 6.0 development codebase. Linus Torvalds summed up this week's release as:
Things look fairly normal for the rc5 timeframe, at least in number of commits, and in the diffstat.
A bit over half the diff is drivers: GPU, rdma, iommu, networking, sound, scsi... A little bit of everything.
The rest is the usual random fixes, with i2c doc updates standing out, but also various DT updates, a few filesystem fixes (btrfs and erofs), some core networking, and some tooling (perf and selftests).
Nothing looks particularly scary, so jump right in.
The list of patches for the week can be found via the release announcement. At least as of now it's been a fairly calm Linux 6.0 kernel cycle so it stands good chances of being released on-time, but we'll see what the next two weeks hold.
New Linux 6.0 features are aplenty from AMD and Intel new hardware support to Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 support, various new CPU features implemented, IO_uring continues getting even better, and much more.
Add A Comment