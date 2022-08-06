Linux 6.0 Drops Support For Old NEC VR4100 MIPS CPUs Found In The IBM WorkPad & More

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 August 2022 at 05:49 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Support for old NEC VR4100 CPUs based on the MIPS R4000 core is being removed with the Linux 6.0 kernel leading to devices like the old IBM WorkPad Z50 no longer being supported.

With Linux 6.0, the VR41xx processor support and platforms based on it are being removed. Clearing out the old VR41xx MIPS code frees up over four thousand lines of code from the kernel. Support for the VR41xx hardware is being cleared out finally in 2022 since no active developers have any of the hardware any longer. Thus it's impossible to maintain with not being able to verify it still even works with modern kernels, etc. Anyone still rocking the hardware from the 90's will have to stick to using older Linux kernels if using the devices at all.

Among the notable hardware at the time using a VR41xx series processor was the IBM WorkPad Z50 as a sub-notebook portable device from the late 90's with a VR4121 running at 131MHz with 16MB of RAM and a 640 x 480 display that at the time was shipped with Windows CE.


The CASIO E-10/15/55/65, TANBAC TB022X, and VICTOR MP-C303 / C304 are other systems losing out on mainline Linux kernel support as a result.


Aside from gutting out the VR41xx support, the MIPS changes for Linux 6.0 do introduce support for the Netgear WNR3500L v2, a wireless 802.11n Gigabit router still available in retail channels. This router with a Broadcom BCM47186 500MHz SoC and 128MB of RAM is much more powerful than the portable devices of the VR41xx days.

The other MIPS changes for Linux 6.0 amount to bug fixes with the full list of patches being available via this pull request.
1 Comment
Related News
OpenRISC Enables PCI Support With Linux 6.0
Rust For Linux Kernel v9 Patches Trim Things Down Greatly For Easier Upstreaming
MGLRU & Maple Tree Miss Out On Linux 6.0 But Will Aim For Linux 6.1
Linux 6.0 Adding Run-Time Verification For Running On Safety Critical Systems
Linux 6.0 Graphics Driver Changes Preparing For Intel DG2/Alchemist & AMD RDNA3
Linux 6.0 To Disable Printing On Consoles With Real-Time Kernels
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.19 Released - Linus Torvalds Released It From An Apple Silicon MacBook
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
Lenovo Expects 30+ Platforms With Linux Support This Year, Both AMD & Intel Systems
Rust Code For The Linux Kernel Updated With More Features Implemented
GNOME Console Could Be Ubuntu 22.10's GNOME Terminal Replacement
Linux 5.20 To Support The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen3, ThinkPad X13s Arm Laptop
Linux 5.19 Features Many Intel & AMD Improvements, New Hardware Preparations
SteamOS 3.3 Now Available With Many Improvements For The Steam Deck