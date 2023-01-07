Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series
After Linux 4.9 was in an upgraded six-year LTS period, Linux 4.9.337 was released this morning as the final update to that kernel series.
Note, this is the LAST 4.9.y kernel to be released.
This kernel is now END-OF-LIFE and you should move to 4.14.y at the least, 6.1.y is the better option.
As I stated in the -rc announcement, if this is a problem for anyone, please let me know. I am already working with a few groups to move them off of this now-expired kernel tree, feel free to reach out if you need help as well.
Exciting back in Linux 4.9 days was experimental GCN 1.0 support for AMDGPU, an Intel P-State improvement for Intel Atom CPUs, Intel Memory Protection Keys support, Intel Integrated Sensor Hub (ISH) introduction, and other work that by today's kernel activity seems rather mundane.
Linux 4.14 meanwhile remains LTS until next January, Linux 4.19 is LTS still through the end of 2024, Linux 5.4 is LTS through end of 2025, Linux 5.10 is LTS through end of 2026, and Linux 5.15 LTS is currently planned to expire next October but may be extended from a two-year to six-year LTS kernel cycle if there is sufficient interest/usage.
Linux 6.1 meanwhile is anticipated to be the 2022 LTS kernel version albeit hasn't been officially declared yet. Greg KH also released today Linux 6.1.4 as the newest point release on that front.