LibreOffice 7.6 RC2 Available For Last Minute Testing Of This Open-Source Office Suite

LibreOffice 7.6 as the next major update to this open-source office suite is due out in mud-August while today's RC2 release serves as a last chance for testing out this updated free software alternative to Microsoft Office.LibreOffice 7.6 will be released later in August while now those wishing to help in testing this cross-platform office suite are encouraged to give the second release candidate a whirl for its near-final state. More than 62 fixes and 1.1k+ commits have made it into LibreOffice 7.6 RC2.

LibreOffice 7.6 is providing bibliography improvements in LibreOffice Writer, improved keyboard navigation through LibreOffice Writer forms, improved formula input validation in LibreOffice Calc, support for zoom gestures on touchpads, support for OOXML files created in Zip64 format, PDF exporting is now done to PDF v1.7 specifications by default, tagged PDFs are now produced by default, and a variety of other improvements. More details via the work-in-progress release notes Downloads and more details on LibreOffice 7.6 RC2 via the Document Foundation QA blog