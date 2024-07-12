New Patches To Get More Qualcomm Lenovo Devices Supported By The Mainline Linux Kernel

Patches have been posted to the Linux kernel mailing list for getting various Lenovo devices supported by the mainline Linux kernel that rely on the Qualcomm MSM8916 and MSM8939 platforms.

The mainline Linux kernel already supports a number of Qualcomm/Arm-powered Lenovo devices like the ThinkPad X13s. This latest effort is on getting various Lenovo devices running on the mainline kernel that rely on the MSM8916 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 410/412) and MSM8939 (Qualcomm Snapdragon 415/615/616) SoCs.

The Lenovo devices being enabled by the new kernel patches include:
- Lenovo A6000 (Wingtech WT86518)
- Lenovo A6010 (Wingtech WT86528)
- Lenovo Vibe K5 (Wingtech WT82918)
- Lenovo Vibe K5 (HD) (Wingtech WT82918hd)

This time around it's all Lenovo smartphones. These are some aging smartphones but may be interesting for folks that happen to still have any of these devices laying in a drawer or running across them in a discount bin.

Lenovo K5


There are 787 lines of new DeviceTree additions for getting these Lenovo smartphones booting on the mainline kernel. See this patch series for those interested in this device support.
