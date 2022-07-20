Lavapipe Vulkan Software Implementation Now Compliant With Vulkan 1.3

The Mesa Lavapipe driver that provides a CPU-based Vulkan implementation is now officially compliant with the Vulkan 1.3 specification.

Back in May was when this Vulkan software implementation marked Vulkan 1.2 compliance. Meanwhile Lavapipe already has been exposing Vulkan 1.3 albeit wasn't formally recognized as v1.3 compliance until now.

Red Hat's David Airlie has announced that The Khronos Group has now formally recognized Lavapipe as a Vulkan 1.3 implementation. Lavapipe is to Vulkan as LLVMpipe is to OpenGL.


As submission 696, Lavapipe is recognized as Vulkan 1.3 compliant with testing on a AMD Ryzen 7 1800X. The current Mesa 22.1 stable was used for this submission.
