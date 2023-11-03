Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Landlock Access Controls Extended To Networking With Linux 6.7
The Landlock code for Linux 6.7 adds new LANDLOCK_ACCESS_NET_BIND_TCP and LANDLOCK_ACCESS_NET_CONNECT_TCP access rights.
This new support in Landlock ABI version 3 allows restricting TCP sockets bind() and connect() system calls for specific ports. Currently the Landlock network support is limited to TCP with there being complications around UDP but that still may end up supporting UDP sockets in the future.
Those wanting to learn more about the Landlock networking support being added in Linux 6.7 can see this pull request. Those wanting to learn more about this Linux access control mechanism in general can find the documentation at Landlock.io.