Landlock Access Controls Extended To Networking With Linux 6.7

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Networking on 3 November 2023 at 06:46 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX NETWORKING
Landlock was merged back in 2021 with Linux 5.13 for unprivileged application sandboxing. Landlock is focused on restricting ambient rights and is implemented as a stackable Linux security module (LSM). With Linux 6.7 the Landlock LSM is now moving beyond just file-system access controls to also introduce initial networking support.

The Landlock code for Linux 6.7 adds new LANDLOCK_ACCESS_NET_BIND_TCP and LANDLOCK_ACCESS_NET_CONNECT_TCP access rights.

This new support in Landlock ABI version 3 allows restricting TCP sockets bind() and connect() system calls for specific ports. Currently the Landlock network support is limited to TCP with there being complications around UDP but that still may end up supporting UDP sockets in the future.

Those wanting to learn more about the Landlock networking support being added in Linux 6.7 can see this pull request. Those wanting to learn more about this Linux access control mechanism in general can find the documentation at Landlock.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.7 Networking Adds New Hardware Support, A ~20% Perf Boost For Single TCP Flow
Linux's Latest Plan For Removing Old WiFi Drivers
Linux Looks Toward Dropping Very Old WiFi Drivers
Curl 8.4 Released For Addressing A Big Security Vulnerability
HTTP/2 "Rapid Reset" DDoS Attack Disclosed By Google, Cloudflare & AWS
Linux 6.7 To Boast Better Performance For FQ Packet Scheduling Algorithm
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Six Great Features With The Upcoming Linux 6.6 Kernel
Bcachefs Merged Into The Linux 6.7 Kernel
Linux 6.7 Reworks PE Header Generation To Reduce Attack Area
Bcachefs Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.7
AMD-Powered Framework Laptop Now Working On Linux With Latest BIOS
Some Of The Features You Can Expect With Linux 6.7
KDE Desktop Cube Effect Returns & Plasma Wayland Per-Screen Color Management
Btrfs Picks Up New Features For Linux 6.7