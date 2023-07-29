LLVM 17.0-rc1 Released With Nearly 38k Commits

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 29 July 2023 at 05:56 AM EDT.
LLVM
The first release candidate of LLVM 17 is now available for testing as what will be the next half-year update to this innovative open-source compiler stack.

LLVM 17 is bringing support for new Intel ISA extensions, initial NVIDIA CUDA Fortran support, RISC-V Vector Crypto Extension ISA support, a tuned AMD Zen 4 scheduler model, exposing -std=c++23 rather than limited to the -std=c++2b form, new AMDGPU back-end additions, and a variety of other improvements. LLVM 17 so far has seen nearly 38,000 commits over LLVM 16.

Clang 17 also has improved -O0 code generation, more C++20 and C++23 features wired up, some early bits of C++2C support as well as introducing those targeting flags, more C2x feature bits, and enhanced Clang diagnostics.

LLVM 17.0-rc1 sources are available for download from GitHub. LLVM will see bi-weekly release candidates until the LLVM 17.0 stable release is ready in the coming weeks.
