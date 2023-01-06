KDE Kicks Off 2023 With UI Refinements, More Fixes

7 January 2023
KDE developers had a busy first week of the new year as they work toward the big Plasma 5.27 release.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual Saturday blog post that recaps all of the interesting KDE developments for the week. Highlights of this week's KDE development work in the New Year includes:

- KolourPaint now allows adjusting the quality level when saving an image and using AVIF / HEIF / HEIC image formats.

- The Elisa music player now includes some of the more popular radio stations by default.

- The KDE System Settings shortcuts page now features a more obvious and useful UI for adding custom commands.

- When pasting links into a Notes widget they are now pasted as clickable links by default.

- A single window can now be moved to another activity using the titlebar context menu with Plasma 5.27.

- When operating in touch mode the global edit mode toolbar now allows opening the full desktop context menu too.

- For very small screens, the Kickoff launcher now switches to a more compact layout.

- A bug fix has landed to allow setting a manual night color activation time past 19:00.

- Various other fixes and refinements.


Nate Graham showing off the more compact Kickoff layout.


More details on this week's work over on Nate's blog.
