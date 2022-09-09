KDE Developers Prepare For Plasma 5.26, More Plasma Wayland Fixes Readied

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 10 September 2022
KDE Plasma 5.26 is due for release on 11 October while the Plasma 5.26 beta is planned for next week. As such the developers involved have been quite busy with finishing touches ahead of the beta.

Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly recap of interesting KDE commits to land over the past week. Some of the KDE changes to land ahead of the Plasma 5.26 Beta week include:

- KDE Plasma 5.26 Wayland session's touch mode now allows forcing the Maliit virtual keyboard to appear even if it didn't appear automatically.

- The KDE System Monitor and Plasma Widgets now allows querying sensors for the CPU's minimum / maximum / average temperatures and core frequencies.

- Gwenview has added support for opening GIMP "XCF" files.

- Plasma's Night Color mode now has a simpler interface for toggling it.

- The user-switcher widget has dropped its "Leave" button that would just turn-off the computer. Instead the user-switcher widget now has a "log-out" button to log-out the user.

- Support for connecting to Windows Samba shares with Samba 4.16+ libraries due to an interface change.

- Fixed another common source for KWin crashes with Plasma Wayland when plugging/unplugging screens.

- KWin's cross-fade effect has been restored when maximizing / de-maximizing windows.

- Plasma Wayland session's panel tooltips restore support for the KWin morphing pop-up effect.

More details on the KDE changes for the week can be found over on Nate's blog.
