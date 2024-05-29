KDE Launches "Opt Green" Initiative For Sustainable Software & Hardware
KDE's Eco group announced today "Opt Green" as a new initiative for sustainable software.
KDE today announced "Opt Green: Sustainable Software For Sustainable Hardware" with funding from the German government. The focus on this KDE Opt Green initiative is:
"Over the next two years, the "Opt Green" initiative will bring what KDE Eco has been doing for sustainable software directly to end users. A particular target group for the project is those whose consumer behavior is driven by principles related to the environment, and not just price or convenience: the "eco-consumers".
Through online and offline campaigns as well as installation workshops, we will demonstrate the power of Free Software to drive down resource and energy consumption, and keep devices in use for the lifespan of the hardware, not the software.
Our motto: The most environmentally-friendly device is the one you already own.
...
Through educational campaigns and workshops, the "Opt Green" project aims to combat e-waste by keeping hardware in use with Free Software. Although the problem of software-driven e-waste is relevant for an increasing number of digital devices, the focus will be on desktop PCs, laptops, and, when possible, smartphones and tablets. We are planning to set up info-stands at fair-trade, organic, and artisanal markets as well as sustainability festivals such as the Umweltfestival in Berlin. We will distribute leaflets to consumers, and demo vendor-abandoned devices which are not only usable, but also a joy to use thanks to the tireless work of inspiring Free Software communities. Installation workshops will give users the know-how to keep their devices in use for as long as they want.
Consumers don’t need a new computer to get secure, cutting-edge software; they just need the right software. Free Software already gives consumers what they want today, and we will be working hard to make sure they know that."
In today's KDE.org announcement they talk up the software environmental harm, the growing amount of e-waste, and how they hope free software will help the environment.
