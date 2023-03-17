KDE Delivers More Wayland Fixes & Plasma 6.0 Changes This Week

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development summary that highlights all of the interesting desktop changes made over the course of the past seven days. This week he particularly calls out more Wayland fixes -- a common occurrence in the KDE camp.

With KDE Plasma 6.0 development in full swing, some of the KDE highlights for the week include:

- The Ark archiving program's welcome screen adds more features for immediate access.

- Several UI improvements to the Elisa music player.

- Tweaks to the Okular document viewer's default toolbar layout.

- Plasma 6.0 will expose global actions for system restart and shutdown so that keyboard shortcuts can be added to trigger them if desired.

- Improved error reporting when importing VPN configurations to the Plasma desktop.

- As KDE Discover is downloading Flatpak apps it will now correctly report the downloading status.

- For keyboards with an emoji key, hitting it will now open KDE's Emoji picker window.

And then as for the KDE Wayland activities this week:

- Fixing the way GTK apps scale themselves within the Plasma Wayland session.

- Plasma no longer quits/crashes when an app sends a window title that's too long under the Plasma Wayland session.

- Screen recording and the task manager thumbnails now work properly for NVIDIA GPUs with the proprietary drivers on Plasma Wayland.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
