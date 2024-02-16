More Fixes Land Ahead Of KDE Plasma 6.0 Coming In Two Weeks

There is just two weeks to go until the much-anticipated KDE 6 Mega-Release that includes KDE Plasma 6.0, KDE Frameworks 6, and the updated KDE Gear apps. KDE developers continue fixing bugs as well as already working on KDE Plasma 6.1 features.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly roundup of notable KDE changes for the week. Below is a look at some of the interesting KDE development changes to materialize this week.

Ahead of the KDE 6 Mega-Release at the end of February, there's been a few UI improvements, new Breeze icons for OpenVPN and Cisco VPN configuration files, fixing various crashes, fixing visual glitches in Gwenview, a memory leak in Spectacle when screen recording, and other last-minute fixes.

Post-6.0 there's already been some more improvements coming including a "spotlight view" for Gwenview, fixing the most common crash for Discover in Plasma 6.1, the screen locking settings page has an improved UI, Plasma 6.1's KWin will now support direct scan-out when running in a nested compositor configuration, various performance improvements for Gwenview and Spectacle, and other enhancements.

For KDE Plasma 5.27 LTS users, there are some back-ports that are notable including a fix where KWin could crash on the Plasma Wayland session, files copied to the clipboard are now made available to sandboxed apps using the portal system, and opening the laptop's lid will now correctly restore the backlight to the same brightness as before.

More details on this week's KDE changes ahead of the big Plasma 6.0 release can be found via Nate's blog.
