KDE Again Operated At A Loss During 2023

KDE e.V. announced the availability today of their annual report for covering 2023. While they made a lot of accomplishments and worked a lot on KDE Plasma 6 development, it was another year they unfortunately operated in the red funding wise.

The 2023 KDE annual report is now available for those interested. KDE accomplished a lot of great software development work on Plasma 6 last year as well as various conferences and developer sprints. Unfortunately though they again spent more than they took in for revenue during the year.

KDE 2023 finances overview


KDE during 2023 took in 349,332.65 EUR while their expenses totaled 457,071.31 EUR. Most of the KDE income is from KDE patrons / corporate sponsorships and supporting members and donations. While they took in 349k EUR last year, on personnel costs alone they spent 317k EUR in 2023, another 43k on the Akademy conference, 12k on springs, 20k on other events, 22k on taxes/insurance, and 17k on infrastructure.

KDE in 2022 saw 285,495.97 EUR in income while spending 384,604.78. Back in 2021 meanwhile KDE saw 238,929.67 EUR in income while spending just 218,396.75 EUR. Hopefully with the likes of yearly KDE desktop reminders for donations (that are opt-out) will help in their funding efforts.

Those interested in the KDE 2023 annual report can read it on ev.kde.org.
