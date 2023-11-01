Happy Holidays! If you enjoy all the original Linux hardware reviews and open-source news content on Phoronix, consider joining Phoronix Premium this holiday season. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, there is a cyber week special to go premium and enjoy an ad-free experience, native dark mode, and multi-page articles presented on a single page.
Jolla's Former Management Acquires The Business
Jolla announced today that the entire business and staff of Jolla Ltd is being transferred to a new company as the former management acquires Jolla's business. This change is being done in part over concerns of Russian ownership within Jolla's group structure. Jolla negotiations with their Russian interests failed and the Finnish restructuring process was done to address this deadlock.
The new company will continue working on Sailfish OS and selling it to customers worldwide. They are also working to bring Sailfish OS into a new "AI era" of computing.
Jolla will also be working on providing software to the automotive industry and that will be done via its own subsidiary called Seafarix.
More details on this latest shift at Jolla via today's press release.