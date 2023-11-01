Jolla's Former Management Acquires The Business

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 30 November 2023 at 01:20 PM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
It's been a number of years since many in the Linux/open-source space have been excited by the Jolla smartphone efforts with their failed smartphone/tablet devices and more recently focusing their Linux-based Sailfish OS devices for running on existing devices. The latest chapter in Jolla is the former management acquiring the Jolla business.

Jolla announced today that the entire business and staff of Jolla Ltd is being transferred to a new company as the former management acquires Jolla's business. This change is being done in part over concerns of Russian ownership within Jolla's group structure. Jolla negotiations with their Russian interests failed and the Finnish restructuring process was done to address this deadlock.

Jolla Sailfish OS


The new company will continue working on Sailfish OS and selling it to customers worldwide. They are also working to bring Sailfish OS into a new "AI era" of computing.

Jolla will also be working on providing software to the automotive industry and that will be done via its own subsidiary called Seafarix.

More details on this latest shift at Jolla via today's press release.
Add A Comment
Related News
"GMEM" Proposed To Deal With Memory Management For Accelerators, External Memory Devices
PowerVR Binary Blob Added To Linux-Firmware.Git For New Graphics Driver
Lenovo Prepares The Linux Kernel For "Ultra-Performance Capability" On Latest ThinkPads
Polychromatic 0.8.3 Released For Latest Open-Source Razer Experience On Linux
PCI-SIG Announces "CopprLink" PCI Express Cable Name
Intel's Aurora Supercomputer Debuts On TOP500 In Spot #2
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining