Intel Posts Xe DRM Scheduler Patches For Review

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 April 2023 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
As part of the process for getting Intel's new Xe DRM kernel driver upstreamed as the eventual replacement to the existing i915 driver for Gen12 graphics hardware and newer, Intel engineers on Monday posted the initial Xe DRM scheduler patches that have been separated out to get review on them, figure out what can be common/shared among drivers, and get those bits upstreamed.

The Linux kernel's DRM scheduler is what started off as the AMDGPU scheduler before being promoted into the common DRM core area and began seeing use by other Direct Rendering Manager drivers. The new Xe DRM kernel driver is making use of this scheduler now too albeit with some modifications that need to be ironed out.

Intel's Matthew Brost posted the Xe DRM scheduler patches on Monday that consist of changes around the DRM scheduler for allowing a 1:1 relationship between the scheduler and entity, a generic mapping interface for the DRM scheduler, support for using TDR for all error paths of a scheduler/entity, and then annotating DMA fences for long-running workloads.

Intel Arc Graphics boxes


The DRM scheduler changes are to adapt better to the Intel Xe GPU design with the scheduling of all jobs ultimately being done by the firmware with its "GuC" micro-controller.

The initial "request for comments" patches on the Intel Xe DRM scheduler changes can be found via this patch series. This ultimately is just the first step toward getting the Xe DRM driver mainlined. Hopefully we'll see that new kernel driver mainlined later this year if at least in an experimental/testing form to help facilitate user testing until being able to ensure a stable transition for Gen12+ integrated and discrete graphics from the i915 driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Prepares AMX-COMPLEX Support For GCC & LLVM Compilers
Intel IAA 2.0 Accelerator Preparations Coming With Linux 6.4
Intel oneDNN 3.1 Further Optimizing For Sapphire Rapids, Starts Tuning For Sierra Forest
Intel Data Center & AI Update 2023: Sierra Forest & Granite Rapids On Track
Intel Releases GPGMM v0.1 GPU Memory Management Library
Intel XeSS SDK 1.1 Released
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OBS Studio Lands AV1 & HEVC RTMP Streaming Support
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
AMD Releases HIP Ray Tracing 2.0
Linux 6.3-rc4 Released: "Looking Pretty Normal"
Google Posts KVM-CPUFreq Driver To Dramatically Boost VM Performance, Power Efficiency
Wine 8.5 Released With VKD3D 1.7 Included, WinRT App Dark Theme
MSI Laptops To Enjoy Better Linux Support Beginning With The 6.4 Kernel
Fedora 39 Planning For RPM 4.19 - Adds x86-64 v2/v3/v4 Feature Levels