Intel Sub-NUMA Clustering Will Stop Clashing With Resource Director On Linux 6.11+

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 16 July 2024 at 06:34 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
For the past year and a half Intel engineers have been working on Linux kernel improvements for Sub-NUMA Clustering (SNC) in the presence of Resource Director Technology (RDT). Intel has been advising its customers not to use Sub-NUMA Clustering when making use of Resource Director Technology since these features would effectively fight eachother. Well, with the Linux 6.11 kernel that's finally being addressed.

SNC allows partitioning the CPU cores / L3 cache / memory into multiple NUMA domains and can help enhance performance for NUMA-optimized workloads. Intel RDT meanwhile provides for monitoring and greater controls over resources around the last level cache handling and memory bandwidth use. These two features would collide and thus Intel has recommended both aren't engaged concurrently. After many rounds of patch review, SNC + RDT together should behave with code now submitted for the Linux 6.11 kernel.

Intel Xeon 6 server


The x86/cache pull request was submitted from tip/tip.git to the mainline kernel today. As explained in that pull request:
"Enable Sub-NUMA clustering to work with resource control on Intel by teaching resctrl to handle scopes due to the clustering which partitions the L3 cache into sets. Modify and extend the subsystem to handle such scopes properly"

So now those using Intel servers can enjoy both Sub-NUMA Clustering and Resource Director Technology for optimizing performance without the features clashing.
1 Comment
Related News
Patch Posted For Finally Reporting Intel Graphics Card Fan Speeds Under Linux
Intel Performance Limit Reasons Coming To Linux 6.11
Intel Continues Readying Linux For Lunar Lake's New Adaptive Sharpening Filter
GCC & LLVM/Clang Compilers Updated For Intel Branch Hint
Linux 6.11 To Add Perf Support For Intel Arrow Lake & Lunar Lake
Intel IDXD Driver To Better Handle Accelerators In Event Of Hardware Errors
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 128 Now Available With A Fix For A 25 Year Old Bug Report
COSMIC Desktop Very Close To Alpha Release, Adds Compositor Multi-Threading
Zed Editor Now Publishing Native Linux Builds
AMD Has A Crucial Linux Optimization Coming To Lower Power Use During Video Playback
AMD Provides Updated Zen 1/2/3/4 CPU Microcode For Linux Users
The State Of Text Rendering 2024 & The Future Of The Stack With Rust
Direct3D 8 Support "D8VK" Merged Into DXVK
Experimental Code Gets Open-Source Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver Running On Windows