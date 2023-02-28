Intel Releases Quantum SDK 1.0

28 February 2023
After publishing their initial Quantum software development kit beta last year, Intel today released the Quantum SDK 1.0 version to help grow the developer ecosystem for quantum computing.

The Intel Quantum SDK 1.0 release consists of an LLVM-based toolchain and helps developers craft quantum algorithms in simulation ahead of Intel's Horse Ridge II control chip and quantum spin qubit chip hardware becoming available.

The Intel Quantum SDK 1.0 milestone supports a programming interface based on C++ as the initial language target. The initial Quantum SDK back-end is the Intel Quantum Simulator (IQS) that is capable of 32 qubits on a single node or 40 qubits on multiple nodes.

More details on the Intel Quantum SDK 1.0 milestone via Intel.com.
