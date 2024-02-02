Intel Open Image Denoise Rolls Out Metal Support, Expanded AArch64 Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 2 February 2024 at 09:47 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's open-source oneAPI components continue to not only embrace Intel's diverse range of CPUs / GPUs / accelerators but continues to better support competing platforms too. Today's Open Image Denoise release candidate brings more for Apple hardware, AArch64 processors, and NVIDIA CUDA.

The Open Image Denoise 2.2 release candidate was released this morning and now adds support for the Intel Meteor Lake graphics -- the Arc Graphics found with Intel Core Ultra processors. There is also denoising quality enhancements and other improvements with this Open Image Denoise revision.

Beyond supporting Intel Meteor Lake graphics, the OIDn 2.2-rc adds Metal device support for Apple Silicon GPUs on recent versions of macOS. OIDn has already been supporting ARM64/AArch64 for Apple Silicon CPUs while now Open Image Denoise has extended that AArch64 support to work on Windows and Linux too. There is better performance in general for Open Image Denoise on CPUs with this forthcoming release.

Open Image Denoise


Meanwhile this Open Image Denoise version is enabling the NVIDIA CUDA driver API support by default, as an enhancement to benefit NVIDIA CUDA use.

More details on these Open Image Denoise improvements via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
IPU6 Firmware Binaries Upstreamed For Recent Intel Laptops
It's Becoming Possible To Use The Webcam On Newer Intel Laptops With Open-Source Linux
Intel's FRED Looks Like It Could Be Ready For Linux 6.9
OpenVINO 2023.3 Brings Full Support For Intel Emerald Rapids, Broader GenAI & LLMs
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Wired Up To Support AMD's Radeon Memory Visualizer
Intel Sends Out First Linux Patch For Clearwater Forest
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols
Servo Engine Updates Bring CSS Tables & Its Browser Gets Back/Forward Buttons