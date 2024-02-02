Intel Open Image Denoise Rolls Out Metal Support, Expanded AArch64 Support

Intel's open-source oneAPI components continue to not only embrace Intel's diverse range of CPUs / GPUs / accelerators but continues to better support competing platforms too. Today's Open Image Denoise release candidate brings more for Apple hardware, AArch64 processors, and NVIDIA CUDA.The Open Image Denoise 2.2 release candidate was released this morning and now adds support for the Intel Meteor Lake graphics -- the Arc Graphics found with Intel Core Ultra processors. There is also denoising quality enhancements and other improvements with this Open Image Denoise revision.Beyond supporting Intel Meteor Lake graphics, the OIDn 2.2-rc adds Metal device support for Apple Silicon GPUs on recent versions of macOS. OIDn has already been supporting ARM64/AArch64 for Apple Silicon CPUs while now Open Image Denoise has extended that AArch64 support to work on Windows and Linux too. There is better performance in general for Open Image Denoise on CPUs with this forthcoming release.

Meanwhile this Open Image Denoise version is enabling the NVIDIA CUDA driver API support by default, as an enhancement to benefit NVIDIA CUDA use.More details on these Open Image Denoise improvements via GitHub