Intel Launches Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" While Linux Support Settling

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 3 September 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT. 31 Comments
INTEL
Intel formally announced their Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" laptop processors today in Berlin.

Intel Core Ultra 200 Series Lunar Lake is a big upgrade over Meteor Lake with significant CPU core improvements, Xe2 integrated graphics, and a faster NPU for AI acceleration. Many elements of Lunar Lake have been previously disclosed by Intel while today they showed their vendor benchmark numbers with claims of how Lunar Lake can outperform the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series competition as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 SoCs.

Unfortunately I was not briefed in advance on Lunar Lake ahead of today's event -- and usually when snubbed by a hardware vendor is often an early indicator of the Linux support being less than desirable. Thus the very brief article. In any event the Phoronix focus is on the Linux support/performance and all of the Intel disclosures today around Lunar Lake performance are with Microsoft Windows 11. As far as the Linux support for Lunar Lake, for the most part I am expecting it to be all squared away -- but the big exception is on the Lunar Lake Xe2 graphics still stabilizing.

Only with Linux 6.12 coming up will Lunar Lake graphics being enabled by default (along with Battlemage). The Linux 6.12 merge window will open in mid-September while the stable kernel won't be out until November. Thus any early Intel Lunar Lake laptop customers will need to either roll their dice trying the "force_probe" override on Linux 6.11 or be running a Linux 6.12 Git snapshot. You'll also want to be running the very latest Mesa Git code for the newest Intel OpenGL and Vulkan driver support.

Intel Core Ultra 200V series


At least from the CPU side and even the NPU all of the key Lunar Lake enablement should be in place on recent kernels. In any event once getting my hands on Lunar Lake hardware is where I'll be able to focus on the Phoronix value around the Linux support and performance so stay tuned.

Frustrating some Linux/open-source fans is that Lunar Lake embeds Microsoft Pluton.

Lunar Lake laptop pre-orders should begin today ahead of expected availability beginning September 24. I'll be pre-ordering an Intel Lunar Lake laptop as soon as I find the most interesting candidate for benchmarking. Thus stay tuned for the Linux performance benchmarks of the Intel Core Ultra 200V series later this month along with exploring more around the Xe2 graphics driver quality/support and other performance tests.

Below are some of the key takeaways from the Core Ultra 200V Series launch today.

Unfortunate not being briefed in advance for this launch to prepare a better overview. In any event stay tuned for later this month for learning more about the Intel Lunar Lake Linux support and performance once getting my hands on hardware.
31 Comments
Related News
Intel Graphics Driver With Linux 6.12 Will Finally Report Fan Speeds
Intel's Open-Source Vulkan Driver Will No Longer Warn Over Using Xe2 Graphics
Intel Battlemage OpenGL & Vulkan Driver Support Enabled By Default For Linux
Intel Compute Runtime 24.31.30508.7 Brings Initial Xe2 Platform Support
Intel oneVPL Preps For Battlemage, Adds AI-Based Super Resolution
Intel Battlemage Battles More Linux 6.12 Kernel Graphics Driver Changes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.12 To Optionally Display A QR Code During Kernel Panics
Debian Orphans Bcachefs-Tools: "Impossible To Maintain In Debian Stable"
Rust Linux Developers Compared To Road Builders & Mapmakers
Servo Browser Now Supports Tabbed Browsing, WAV Audio Files
Debian Developers Figuring Out Plan For Removing More Unmaintained Packages
Redox OS Unlocks Faster VM Performance, "Slightly Faster" Than Linux In Some Benchmarks
Wayland Protocols 1.37 Introduces Three New Protocols
Ubuntu 24.04.1 LTS Released With All Stable Release Updates Included