Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Engineers Revise Key Locker Implementation For Linux
The Intel Key Locker work on Linux was on a temporary hiatus after hitting a big performance issue. With that having been resolved, over the past month there's been an uptick in work around the Linux kernel support for Intel Key Locker.
With the pending patches, Intel Key Locker support would be exposed on capable Intel processors while the patches do introduce a "nokeylocker" kernel command line option if wishing to force off the support at boot time for debug/testing purposes.
The Key Locker v7 patches were posted on Wednesday to address feedback from last month's patches. With the v7 patches all review comments from the prior round should be addressed. It will be interesting to see if this work is now deemed in good enough shape for upstreaming this summer.