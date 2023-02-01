Intel In-Field Scan Functionality Being Extended With Emerald Rapids

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 1 February 2023 at 07:28 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
Now that Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" shipped and the initial Linux support is all aligned, recently there has been an uptick in activity around Emerald Rapids and even Granite Rapids as its successor along with the Sierra Forest support. On the EMR front, the latest Linux driver activity is extending the In-Field Scan (IFS) driver for additional testing capabilities.

Intel introduced In-Field Scan with Sapphire Rapids and upstreamed the Linux driver for allowing new silicon testing capabilities to spot faulty CPUs prior to commissioning in the data center or testing over time after deployment to see if there are any processor silicon issues developing that aren't caught by other ECC or RAS checks.


With Emerald Rapids, there will be further testing capabilities with In-Field Scan. A patch series sent out on Monday adds array BIST test support. The patch cover letter sums up this new Emerald Rapids capability as:
Array BIST is a new type of core test introduced under the Intel Infield Scan (IFS) suite of tests.

Emerald Rapids (EMR) is the first CPU to support Array BIST. Array BIST performs tests on some portions of the core logic such as caches and register files. These are different portions of the silicon compared to the parts tested by Scan at Field (SAF).

Unlike SAF, Array BIST doesn't require any test content to be loaded.

With Emerald Rapids expected to ship later this year, Intel's open-source engineers are busy working to ensure that all of the new feature code and support is squared away well ahead of launch.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Highlights Their Progress On Arc Graphics Drivers Since Launch
Intel Making More Preparations For Enabling Future Graphics Platforms On Linux
Intel Timed I/O Driver Being Worked On For The Linux Kernel
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Intel Releases HAXM 7.8 As One Last Hurrah For The Open-Source Project
Linux Resource Control Monitoring Being Improved For Intel Sub-NUMA Cluster Configurations
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
Canonical Promotes Ubuntu Pro To General Availability
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO
AMD Sends In More RDNA3 Graphics Driver Fixes For Linux 6.3
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager