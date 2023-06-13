Intel Linux Graphics Driver Continues Work Toward Per-Client Memory Reporting

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 June 2023 at 06:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL
One of the interesting Intel i915 DRM kernel driver patch series being worked on recently is fdinfo memory statistics with the ability to report per-process/client memory statistics around vRAM use.

Intel engineer Tvrtko Ursulin has been working on the ability to track per-client memory footprint and accounting to expose various memory metrics for a given process under /proc or there is also pending patches for then to conveniently summarize the GPU memory usage via gputop for showing memory use on a per-process basis.

fdinfo memory stats


On Monday the fourth iteration of these patches were posted that now make use of DRM GEM handles for tracking user objects and also a fix to the code.

It's interesting work and will be helpful to some wanting more insight over video memory use by processes. It's too bad such functionality wasn't in place universally for all Linux kernel graphics drivers long ago. Given the timing these updated patches they wouldn't be expected now until at least the v6.6 kernel cycle. Those wanting to try out these fdinfo memory statistics patches can find them on the dri-devel mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Patches Updated For Sapphire Rapids C0.x Idle States
Linux 6.5 To Add HuC Loading Support For Intel Meteor Lake
Intel Updates Cluster Scheduling Linux Patches For Hybrid CPUs
Intel's Habana Gaudi 2 Accelerator Linux Driver In Good Shape
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Intel Announces Faster Arc Pro A60 & A60M Graphics
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MIDI 2.0 Driver Support Coming With Linux 6.5
FFmpeg Adds Support For Animated JPEG-XL
Debian 12.0 Released - Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Easier Non-Free Firmware Handling
AMD Ready For Ryzen Linux Systems To Use AMD P-State Active Mode By Default
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Set For Release Next Week With Around 100 Known Bugs
One Of Intel's Newest Open-Source Projects Is A New Font For Developers
Phoronix.com Turns 19 Years Old For Covering Linux Hardware, Open-Source News
Steam On Linux Tries Again For Video Hardware Acceleration By Default On NVIDIA GPUs