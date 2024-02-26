Intel Xeon D "Granite Rapids-D" Processors Coming In 2025

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 26 February 2024 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
Intel confirmed at their MWC 2024 briefings that Granite Rapids D will debut in 2025 as the successor to Ice Lake D for Xeon D edge processors.

At Intel's briefings ahead of the Mobile World Congress, Intel talked up Sierra Forest. Sierra Forest as Intel's first all-E-core Xeon processor for up to 288 cores per socket should be a big boost for power efficiency. Intel's latest is promoting up to 2.7x performance-per-rack with Sierra Forest. It will be very interesting to get Sierra Forest in the lab for a ton of benchmarking.

Intel Sierra Forest slide


While Granite Rapids is launching this year too as the successor to Emerald Rapids, Intel confirmed for MWC 2024 that Granite Rapids D will debut in 2025 for the next-gen Xeon D processors. We've seen Intel working on Granite Rapids D for GCC and other GNR-D bits surface in recent months for the open-source Linux support. 2025 is now the official target for the Granite Rapids D Xeon edge processors.

Intel Granite Rapids D in 2025


Intel also announced early availability of a vRAN AI Development Kit for building/training/optimizing AI models for vRAM use.

Intel vRAN AI edge

