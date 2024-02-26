Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Xeon D "Granite Rapids-D" Processors Coming In 2025
At Intel's briefings ahead of the Mobile World Congress, Intel talked up Sierra Forest. Sierra Forest as Intel's first all-E-core Xeon processor for up to 288 cores per socket should be a big boost for power efficiency. Intel's latest is promoting up to 2.7x performance-per-rack with Sierra Forest. It will be very interesting to get Sierra Forest in the lab for a ton of benchmarking.
While Granite Rapids is launching this year too as the successor to Emerald Rapids, Intel confirmed for MWC 2024 that Granite Rapids D will debut in 2025 for the next-gen Xeon D processors. We've seen Intel working on Granite Rapids D for GCC and other GNR-D bits surface in recent months for the open-source Linux support. 2025 is now the official target for the Granite Rapids D Xeon edge processors.
Intel also announced early availability of a vRAN AI Development Kit for building/training/optimizing AI models for vRAM use.