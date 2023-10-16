Intel Posts GCC Compiler Patches For Clear Water Forest & Panther Lake

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

Intel continues to do a splendid job at ensuring the open-source GCC and LLVM/Clang upstream compilers have support for their new processor cores well in advance of products shipping. Beyond already having Sierra Forest, Granite Rapids, Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake support already in upstream GCC, today one of the Intel compiler engineers sent out patches for enabling the Clear Water Forest and Panther Lake cores.Clear Water Forest is the successor to Sierra Forest and won't be out until 2025 as their next-gen E-core Xeon processor. Panther Lake meanwhile is what will follow Lunar Lake. Panther Lake is also currently expected for release in 2025 and will use the Intel 18A process. With Meteor Lake processors not formally shipping yet, it's great to see Intel compiler support already with Meteor Lake, Arrow Lake, Lunar Lake, and now this pending Panther Lake support that should be merged in time for GCC 14.

Intel Clear Water Forest CPU with 64-bit extensions, MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, POPCNT, AES, PREFETCHW, PCLMUL, RDRND, XSAVE, XSAVEC, XSAVES, XSAVEOPT, FSGSBASE, PTWRITE, RDPID, SGX, GFNI-SSE, CLWB, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, CLDEMOTE, WAITPKG, ADCX, AVX, AVX2, BMI, BMI2, F16C, FMA, LZCNT, PCONFIG, PKU, VAES, VPCLMULQDQ, SERIALIZE, HRESET, KL, WIDEKL, AVX-VNNI, AVXIFMA, AVXVNNIINT8, AVXNECONVERT, CMPCCXADD, AVXVNNIINT16, SHA512, SM3, SM4, USER_MSR and PREFETCHI instruction set support.

+Intel Panther Lake CPU with 64-bit extensions, MOVBE, MMX, SSE, SSE2, SSE3, SSSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, POPCNT, AES, PREFETCHW, PCLMUL, RDRND, XSAVE, XSAVEC, XSAVES, XSAVEOPT, FSGSBASE, PTWRITE, RDPID, SGX, GFNI-SSE, CLWB, MOVDIRI, MOVDIR64B, CLDEMOTE, WAITPKG, ADCX, AVX, AVX2, BMI, BMI2, F16C, FMA, LZCNT, PCONFIG, PKU, VAES, VPCLMULQDQ, SERIALIZE, HRESET, KL, WIDEKL, AVX-VNNI, AVXIFMA, AVXVNNIINT8, AVXNECONVERT, CMPCCXADD, AVXVNNIINT16, SHA512, SM3, SM4 and PREFETCHI instruction set support.