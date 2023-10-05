Intel Vulkan Driver Implements A Transfer Queue For DG2/Alchemist GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 5 October 2023 at 06:52 AM EDT. 3 Comments
INTEL
In addition to Vulkan sparse support that works with the existing i915 kernel driver, another exciting open-source Intel Vulkan driver development this week is landing a transfer queue implementation for DG2/Alchemist GPUs. This in turn can help with hybrid graphics systems and other situations.

Longtime open-source Intel Linux graphics developer Kenneth Graunke added this transfer queue support for DG2/Alchemist GPUs. He explained in the merge request:
"XeHP's blitter commands are sufficient to implement a full transfer queue. This should be useful for hybrid graphics copies, and also for allowing apps to upload texture data asynchronously in the background."

Ken went on to add in one of the patch comments on it being just for DG2/Alchemist, "Alchemist has an improved blitter that's sufficiently powerful to implement a transfer queue. Tigerlake's blitter lacks compression handling and other features we need, unfortunately."

Intel Arc Graphics A380


This merge request was open for a year before being merged this week for Mesa 23.3. No performance numbers were provided as part of the merge request but this transfer queue support should be useful for a number of scenarios.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.7 To Update Intel IBRS Mitigation Handling To Enhance System Performance
Intel Comes Up With A Way For Vulkan Sparse Support On Their Existing Linux Driver
Intel Releases OpenVKL 2.0 With Intel GPU Acceleration Via SYCL
Linux 6.7 To Support New Intel DG2-G12 Stepping, More Raptor Lake IDs
Intel Arrow Lake NPU Support Slides Into Linux 6.6 IVPU Driver
Mesa 23.3 Lands Initial Intel Vulkan Driver Sparse Support - Needed For Many Newer Games
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps