Intel Makes Continuous Profiler Open-Source To Help Improve CPU Performance
Intel Continuous Profiler allows combining multiple profilers into a single view as a flame graph. Intel hopes the unified view of the Continuous Profiler will help developers and performance engineers uncover bottlenecks and other inefficiencies with great speed and ease.
Intel Continuous Profiler evolved out of gProfiler and aims to be an ideal cloud-native solution for CPU-based profiling. Intel acquired Granulate Cloud Solutions in 2022 to help boost their optimization software efforts.
More details on today's announcement via Intel.com. The code is open-source under an Apache 2.0 license and available from GitHub.