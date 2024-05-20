Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel CR 24.17.29377.6 Offers Latest OpenCL & oneAPI Level Zero Support
Intel Compute Runtime 24.17.29377.6 has all the changes built up over the past month to this GPU compute stack used on Windows and Linux. With this new version there is RAS work on a new netlink interface, a full sync dispatch mode in the initialization path, support for heapless state initialization in Level Zero, adding another new Raptor Lake S device ID (0xA78A), an experimental API for synchronized dispatch, and a variety of other additions and changes. At least those were the changes that popped out for me when browsing through all of the Git activity. The actual Compute Runtime release announcements continue to be rather basic.
The Intel Compute Runtime release announcement simply confirms that OpenCL 3.0 continues to be supported on Raptor Lake and Meteor Lake integrated graphics and older as well as DG2 discrete graphics. The oneAPI Level Zero 1.3 support continues to exist going back to Skylake era processors. From GitHub there is the Intel Compute Runtime source code as well as Debian/Ubuntu binary packages.