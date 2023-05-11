Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel Sends Out Latest Patches Preparing Linux CET Virtualization
Today marks the third iteration of the patches from Intel for CET virtualization for leveraging these CPU hardware features -- found since Intel Tiger Lake processors -- to help fend off ROP/JOP style control-flow subversion attacks within VMs.
The current patches get Control-flow Enforcement Technology working for user Shadow Stack and Indirect Branch Tracking as well as kernel Indirect Branch Tracking support. Intel CET supervisor Shadow Stack support is left to be worked on in the future.
Besides needing this pending code as well as the Shadow Stack code not yet mainlined as of v6.4, there are also some pending QEMU patches needed for this CET virtualization. Those interested in the latest kernel patches for this effort, they can be found via this LKML patch series. The v3 patches have been re-based against linux-next and contain several fixes over the prior patch iterations.