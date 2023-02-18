Intel ANV Receives A ~24% Performance Boost For Older Hardware With Zink + Sauerbraten

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 February 2023 at 06:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
It's not exactly the most applicable configuration for hardware and software, but a 24% performance boost is nothing to sneeze at... A 24% performance boost when for an open-source game when using the Intel ANV Vulkan driver with older Gen8 Broadwell or Gen9 Skylake graphics while using the Zink layer.

Emma Anholt has landed a fix to the Intel ANV driver for enhancing the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan performance when using older Gen8 "Broadwell" and Gen9 "Skylake" era integrated graphics.

The change around the VB range handling was merged for Mesa 23.1:
Perf results with zink+anv on my [Intel Coffee Lake system]:

sauerbraten: +24.8182% +/- 0.602077% (n=5)
portal-2-v2.trace: +4.64289% +/- 0.285285% (n=5)

Not bad for reworking about a dozen lines of code. It will be interesting to see what other games may stand to benefit as well besides Portal 2 and Cube 2: Sauerbraten.

Cube 2 Sauerbraten


Cube and Cube 2: Sauerbraten surely bring back plenty of memories for long-time open-source/Linux gamers. Sadly it's been since late 2020 since the last Sauerbraten release.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Open-Sources Its OpenCL CPU-Based Runtime
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Intel Posts Updated CPU Microcode For Two More SGX Vulnerabilities, Privilege Escalation Bug
Intel Enables Compute-Based Transcoding To DXT5 With Mesa
Intel's Mesa Drivers Begin Preparing For The New Xe Kernel Driver
Initial Intel Vulkan Video Support Lands In Mesa 23.1
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Publishes Blazing Fast AVX-512 Sorting Library, Numpy Switching To It For 10~17x Faster Sorts
Linux's SystemV Filesystem Support Being Orphaned
Linux Looks To Retire Itanium/IA64 Support
KDE Plasma 5.27 Dubbed "The Best Plasma 5 Version Ever"
NVIDIA Publishes DLSS Super Resolution SDK 3.1, Including Updated Linux Demo
Firefox 110 Released With Better WebGL Performance, GPU-Accelerated 2D Canvas
Zink Lands A Simple Fix To Boost Doom Performance By ~10x
Fedora's New Web-Based Installer UI Is Shaping Up Nicely