Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant
CVE-2023-52160 is now public as the WPA_Supplicant vulnerability that can allow an attacker to trick a victim into connecting to a malicious clone of an enterprise WiFi network and in turn intercepting all traffic. This affects both Android, Chrome OS, and Linux systems relying on WPA_Supplicant.
CVE-2023-52161 is the Intel IWD daemon vulnerability and it can allow an attacker to gain unauthorized access to a protected home WiFi network.
More details on these new IWD and WPA_Supplicant vulnerabilities can be found via the blog post on top10vpn.com with more details by the security researchers involved with finding these Linux WiFi authentication vulnerabilities.