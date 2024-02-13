New WiFi Authentication Vulnerabilities For Linux's IWD & WPA_Supplicant

Written by Michael Larabel on 13 February 2024
Kicking off what may end up being a fairly busy Patch Tuesday are two WiFi authentication vulnerabilities being made public that affect Intel's IWD daemon as well as the WPA_Supplicant software -- between the two they are the most common solutions for wireless daemons on Linux systems.

CVE-2023-52160 is now public as the WPA_Supplicant vulnerability that can allow an attacker to trick a victim into connecting to a malicious clone of an enterprise WiFi network and in turn intercepting all traffic. This affects both Android, Chrome OS, and Linux systems relying on WPA_Supplicant.

CVE-2023-52161 is the Intel IWD daemon vulnerability and it can allow an attacker to gain unauthorized access to a protected home WiFi network.

More details on these new IWD and WPA_Supplicant vulnerabilities can be found via the blog post on top10vpn.com with more details by the security researchers involved with finding these Linux WiFi authentication vulnerabilities.
