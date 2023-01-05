Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VKD3D-Proton's Hans-Kristian Arntzen Experimenting With Vulkan Video
Hans-Kristian Arntzen has written an interesting blog post about his first exposure to experimenting with RADV's in-progress Vulkan Video extensions. The Khronos Group recently ratified the Vulkan Video 1.0 extensions with David Airlie at Red Hat focusing on getting Vulkan Video finally going for the Mesa Radeon RADV and Intel ANV drivers.
Hans-Kristian Arntzen has been toying around with this Vulkan Video code along with the related FFmpeg experimental work for these extensions. He's been trying out Vulkan Video integration with Granite, his personal Vulkan renderer open-source project.
Hans-Kristian was successful in getting Vulkan Video working with Granite atop the RADV and FFmpeg Vulkan Video code.
He concludes his blog post with:
Exciting times for Vulkan video. The API is ridiculously low level and way too complicated for mere graphics programming mortals, which is why having first class support in FFmpeg and friends will be so important to make the API usable.
Those wishing to learn more about his experiment into Vulkan Video can do so via this blog post.