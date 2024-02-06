The Greenfield In-Browser Wayland Compositor Is Fast Enough For Gaming

Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 6 February 2024 at 11:21 AM EST. 6 Comments
WAYLAND
While there are a lot of Wayland compositors out there that aren't too different from each other in terms of features, one of the more unique ones is Greenfield. The Greenfield Wayland compositor has been out there for a few years now as an in-browser HTML5-based solution that is continuing to prove itself capable and even fast enough for handling Linux gaming.

Greenfield works as a Wayland compositor for the web for running Linux applications remotely or leveraging WebAssembly (WASM) for running applications within the web browser. Greenfield developer Erik De Rijcke presented at FOSDEM 2024 last weekend on the latest improvements to Greenfield and how it can be used as a remote protocol with fast enough performance for even gaming.

Greenfield FOSDEM presentation


Greenfield though currently doesn't have sound working within the web browser, which limits the actual potential for remote gaming. Moving forward though that may be addressed as well as implementing more Wayland protocols, provide a unified remote/browser/local file-system support, and even exploring WebAssembly ports of Mesa to WebGL and the Linux kernel.

Greenfield FOSDEM presentation


Yes, a Linux kernel port to WASM is actually being eyed.

Those wanting to learn more about the innovative Greenfield in-browser Wayland compositor can do so via the FOSDEM 2024 presentation and by the project site at Greenfield.app.
6 Comments
Related News
Niri 0.1.1 Wayland Compositor Adds Support For Taskbars, Output Rotation & More
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
XDG Top-Level Drag Protocol Approved For Wayland
Niri Debuts As A Scrollable-Tiling Wayland Compositor Inspired By PaperWM
Sway 1.9-rc1 Supports New Wayland Extensions & Better Rendering Performance
Wayland Protocols 1.33 Released With DMA-BUF Stable, Adds Transient Seat Protocol
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Looking At Applying Low-Latency Optimizations To Its Generic Kernel
Torvalds Has It With "-Wstringop-overflow" On GCC Due To Kernel Breakage
Ubuntu Generic vs. Low-Latency Linux Kernel Benchmarks For HPC & Desktop
Godot 4.3 Game Engine To Feature Native Wayland Support
Steam On Linux Falls Short Of 2% For January, AMD CPU Adoption On Linux Hits 70.5%
ReactOS Making Progress On Its GUI-Based Installer
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Aims For A Nice Desktop Provisioning Experience
New Features Approved For Fedora 40, Renewed Debate Over Dropping KDE X11 Support