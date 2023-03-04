Intel Mesa Vulkan Driver Fixed Up For Very Slow Gen9 GravityMark Performance

Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver within Mesa has landed a set of patches to fix a glaring performance issue affecting Skylake/Gen9 era graphics with the cross-platform GravityMark benchmark.After Intel engineers already fixed up the very slow GravityMark performance under Linux with their driver for newer Intel graphics hardware, they have now addressed performance issues affecting the very common Gen9 era integrated graphics.Up to now on Linux using the Intel Vulkan driver with GravityMark has gneerally resulted in less than one frame per second rendering... GravityMark can be a demanding graphics benchmark, but at least under Windows the Intel graphics performance had been around ten times faster.

With these patches around a generated indirect draw optimization, Intel Kabylake graphics can achieve around ten frames per second now with this benchmark -- and likely related workloads for this Tellusim Engine.More details on the now-addressed Intel Linux performance issues with GravityMark on Vulkan can be found via this ticket