Intel Mesa Vulkan Driver Fixed Up For Very Slow Gen9 GravityMark Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 4 March 2023 at 10:48 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL
Intel's "ANV" Vulkan driver within Mesa has landed a set of patches to fix a glaring performance issue affecting Skylake/Gen9 era graphics with the cross-platform GravityMark benchmark.

After Intel engineers already fixed up the very slow GravityMark performance under Linux with their driver for newer Intel graphics hardware, they have now addressed performance issues affecting the very common Gen9 era integrated graphics.

Up to now on Linux using the Intel Vulkan driver with GravityMark has gneerally resulted in less than one frame per second rendering... GravityMark can be a demanding graphics benchmark, but at least under Windows the Intel graphics performance had been around ten times faster.

GravityMark


With these patches around a generated indirect draw optimization, Intel Kabylake graphics can achieve around ten frames per second now with this benchmark -- and likely related workloads for this Tellusim Engine.

More details on the now-addressed Intel Linux performance issues with GravityMark on Vulkan can be found via this ticket.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Shifts Its HPC Max Series Focus To Falcon Shores In 2025
Small I/O Performance Boost Coming For Intel Ice Lake & Sapphire Rapids Servers
Intel Compute Runtime 22.53.25242.13 Released With OpenCL & Level Zero Enhancements
Intel Releases Quantum SDK 1.0
Intel ISPC 1.19 Released With Sapphire Rapids Support, Data Center GPU Max
Intel PMCI Support Lands In Linux 6.3 For Their Max 10 FPGAs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SSDFS Is The Newest Linux Filesystem & Catering To NVMe ZNS SSDs
RISC-V With Linux 6.3 Lands Optimized String Functions Via Zbb Extension
Cloudflare Outlines How They Rewrote An Nginx C Module In Rust
Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released With Linux 5.19 HWE Stack Option
Linux 6.3 Supports Sensor Monitoring For Many ASUS B650/B660/X670 Motherboards
Linux 6.3 Adds Thunderbolt/USB4 DisplayPort Bandwidth Allocation Mode
Wine Wayland Driver Takes Another Step Closer To Mainline
FFmpeg 6.0 Released With NVIDIA NVENC AV1, VA-API Improvements