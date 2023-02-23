Google Summer of Code 2023 Organizations Announced For Students & New Developers

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 23 February 2023 at 09:00 AM EST. 5 Comments
Google has published a list of the participating open-source organizations for this year's Google Summer of Code.

Google is again sponsoring their wonderful GSoC project to encourage student and beginner developers to get involved in open-source development. The format is similar to last year in that it's focused on a 12+ week format with up to 22 weeks in length. In addition to being open to students 18+ years of age, Google has also opened up the program to any "beginners" in open-source software development so that any new software developers that are 18+ and wanting to get involved in open-source development can choose to participate and receive a paid stipend.

This week Google announced the 2023 organizations. There are many of the usual organizations in the list like the Linux Foundation. Jenkins, KDE, QEMU, Eclipse, VideoLAN, FFmpeg, NetBSD, Haiku, Coreboot, GCC, FreeBSD, openSUSE, X.Org, Gentoo, GIMP, and others. There are 172 participating organizations this year.

Students and new developers can learn more about the Google Summer of Code 2023 program via summerofcode.withgoogle.com. Particularly for student developers this is a terrific way to begin your open-source software development career over the summer.
