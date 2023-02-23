Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Google Summer of Code 2023 Organizations Announced For Students & New Developers
Google is again sponsoring their wonderful GSoC project to encourage student and beginner developers to get involved in open-source development. The format is similar to last year in that it's focused on a 12+ week format with up to 22 weeks in length. In addition to being open to students 18+ years of age, Google has also opened up the program to any "beginners" in open-source software development so that any new software developers that are 18+ and wanting to get involved in open-source development can choose to participate and receive a paid stipend.
This week Google announced the 2023 organizations. There are many of the usual organizations in the list like the Linux Foundation. Jenkins, KDE, QEMU, Eclipse, VideoLAN, FFmpeg, NetBSD, Haiku, Coreboot, GCC, FreeBSD, openSUSE, X.Org, Gentoo, GIMP, and others. There are 172 participating organizations this year.
Students and new developers can learn more about the Google Summer of Code 2023 program via summerofcode.withgoogle.com. Particularly for student developers this is a terrific way to begin your open-source software development career over the summer.