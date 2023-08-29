Google Announces C3A Instances Coming, Powered By AmpereOne CPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 29 August 2023 at 08:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Google is using their NEXT'23 conference today to announce that C3A instances are debuting in private preview form for these new AArch64 VMs powered by AmpereOne processors.

The embargo has just lifted to confirm that AmpereOne is coming to Google Cloud with the C3A instances. But these upcoming instances for now are only in private preview form. Additionally, no benchmark numbers were provided today or in advance during the media briefings... Needless to say I also haven't had any AmpereOne access to check out the performance and power efficiency of these new Arm server processors from Ampere Computing.

Google talks up the price/performance benefits to AmpereOne-based C3A VMs but without any hard numbers.

AmpereOne


There isn't any details yet on when any public preview of the AmpereOne instances will become available or any other details. Overall, it's sadly rather a light announcement today from Google. Hopefully we'll learn more soon and have AmpereOne access for being able to deliver some performance benchmarks and look at the power efficiency of these new server processors up against the likes of AMD EPYC Bergamo.

For more background information on AmpereOne CPUs see Ampere Computing Announces AmpereOne With Up to 192 Cores Per Socket but again the performance/benchmark details have been frustratingly light.
