Google Preparing To Rollout Stable Chrome Releases Even Faster

Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 30 August 2023 at 05:15 PM EDT. 6 Comments
GOOGLE
Moving forward Google engineers are working to roll-out new Chrome stable releases even faster.

Google Chrome developers are working to shorten the time between the branch point and when releasing to stable. This is a continuation of Google's existing effort to release Chrome faster.

The faster Chrome release iteration will begin with Chrome 119 in October with cutting one week off the period between code branching and beta promotion. In turn the stable cut, early stable release, and stable release points are all moved up by about one week. All releases after Chrome 119 are also moving up due to this shortening between code branching and beta promotion by one week each cycle.

More details on the faster Google Chrome stable release cycle via the Chrome Developers blog.
6 Comments
