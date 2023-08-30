Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Google Preparing To Rollout Stable Chrome Releases Even Faster
Google Chrome developers are working to shorten the time between the branch point and when releasing to stable. This is a continuation of Google's existing effort to release Chrome faster.
The faster Chrome release iteration will begin with Chrome 119 in October with cutting one week off the period between code branching and beta promotion. In turn the stable cut, early stable release, and stable release points are all moved up by about one week. All releases after Chrome 119 are also moving up due to this shortening between code branching and beta promotion by one week each cycle.
More details on the faster Google Chrome stable release cycle via the Chrome Developers blog.