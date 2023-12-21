Godot 4.3 Dev 1 Released With Rendering System Refactor, D3D12

Ahead of the holidays the open-source developers working on the Godot game engine have released Godot 4.3 Dev 1 as their first test release to this next feature release.Godot 4.3 is rolling out a major refactoring to its rendering system. This refactoring will lead to more "big improvements coming soon." This refactoring affected more than 30k lines of code. This refactoring will also help Godot's recent collaboration with Google and The Forge to enhance the game engine's Vulkan mobile backend.Godot 4.3 is also rolling out a new Direct3D 12 rendering driver. The Direct3D 12 support for Godot on Windows is an optional feature given the closed nature of DirectX.Godot 4.3 Dev 1 also brings other new enhancements such as multiple controllers now contributing to input actions, profiler improvements for scripting and rendering, and bug fixes. There is also MSAA support for WebXR, 3D MSAA and scaling support for OpenGL ES 3, IME input support for Godot on the web, and a number of editor enhancements.

Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.3 Dev 1 release via GodotEngine.org