Godot 4.2 Released With More Stability Improvements, Improved Rendering & AMD FSR 2.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 30 November 2023 at 08:46 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX GAMING
The year began with Godot 4.0 making its much anticipated debut and now this open-source game engine project is ending out 2023 with Godot 4.2 as the second revision to the Godot 4.x engine.

Godot 4.2 integrates stability improvements, forced integer scaling is available, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 (FSR 2.2) is now available, continued preparations for new XR features, Wayland support is still on the way "soon", a new lightmapper denoising approach, rendering optimizations, improved gamepad support, and official builds for ARM Linux are now available.

Godot


Godot 4.2 overall is a nice incremental upgrade to this leading open-source game engine for being another four month update after Godot 4.1. Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.2 game engine release via GodotEngine.org.
2 Comments
Related News
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
TUXEDO Computers Launches First All-AMD Linux Gaming Laptop
Valve Updates Half-Life For 25th Anniversary - Adds Official Steam Deck Support
OpenRazer 3.7 Adds Support For Many Newer Razer Devices On Linux
Lutris 0.5.14 Released For Better Managing Your Games On Linux
PXN V900 Racing Wheel Support Added To Linux 6.6
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Roundcube Open-Source Webmail Software Merges With Nextcloud
64-bit ARM Linux Kernel Against CPU-Specific Optimizations: "Pretty Unmaintainable"
Firefox 121 Is Looking Good For Having Wayland Enabled By Default
Debian's MIPS64EL CPU Port Is At Risk Due To Declining Hardware Access
The Linux Kernel Preparing To Drop Infrastructure For Old & Obsolete Graphics Drivers
PCSX2 Emulator Disables Wayland Support By Default
LACT Is The Newest AMD Radeon GUI Control Panel For Linux
KDE Is Down To Just One Wayland Showstopper Bug Remaining