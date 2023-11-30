Godot 4.2 Released With More Stability Improvements, Improved Rendering & AMD FSR 2.2
The year began with Godot 4.0 making its much anticipated debut and now this open-source game engine project is ending out 2023 with Godot 4.2 as the second revision to the Godot 4.x engine.
Godot 4.2 integrates stability improvements, forced integer scaling is available, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 (FSR 2.2) is now available, continued preparations for new XR features, Wayland support is still on the way "soon", a new lightmapper denoising approach, rendering optimizations, improved gamepad support, and official builds for ARM Linux are now available.
Godot 4.2 overall is a nice incremental upgrade to this leading open-source game engine for being another four month update after Godot 4.1. Downloads and more details on the Godot 4.2 game engine release via GodotEngine.org.
