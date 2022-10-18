We Need Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Git 2.38.1 Released For Two New Security Vulnerabilities
The newest Git vulnerabilities are CVE-2022-39253 and CVE-2022-39260. The first pertains to the "--local" clone optimization leading to possible arbitrary files appearing in $GIT_DIR when cloning from a malicious repository. The other vulnerability is about overly-long command strings passed to the git shell sub-command could ultimately lead to arbitrary heap writes and remote code execution.
These two CVEs are summed up in the Git 2.38.1 release announcement as:
CVE-2022-39253:
When relying on the `--local` clone optimization, Git dereferences symbolic links in the source repository before creating hardlinks (or copies) of the dereferenced link in the destination repository. This can lead to surprising behavior where arbitrary files are present in a repository's `$GIT_DIR` when cloning from a malicious repository.
Git will no longer dereference symbolic links via the `--local` clone mechanism, and will instead refuse to clone repositories that have symbolic links present in the `$GIT_DIR/objects` directory.
Additionally, the value of `protocol.file.allow` is changed to be "user" by default.
CVE-2022-39260:
An overly-long command string given to `git shell` can result in overflow in `split_cmdline()`, leading to arbitrary heap writes and remote code execution when `git shell` is exposed and the directory `$HOME/git-shell-commands` exists.
`git shell` is taught to refuse interactive commands that are longer than 4MiB in size. `split_cmdline()` is hardened to reject inputs larger than 2GiB.