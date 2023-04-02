Two More Gigabyte Motherboards See Sensor Monitoring With Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 2 April 2023 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Earlier this week I wrote about a budget Gigabyte motherboard for AMD Ryzen CPUs seeing Linux sensor monitoring support with the addition to the Gigabyte WMI sensors driver. Two more Gigabyte motherboards are now enabled for this driver in time for the Linux 6.3-rc5 release.

In addition to the platform-drivers-x86 pull earlier in the week adding the support for the Gigabyte A320M-S2H V2, another platform-drivers-x86 fixes pull was sent in to close out the week. The Gigabyte WMI driver with this latest pull now adds support for the X570S AORUS ELITE and B650 AORUS ELITE AX.

Gigabyte X570S AORUS ELITE motherboard


The Gigabyte X570S AORUS ELITE is a currently ~$249 USD motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and older.

Gigabyte B650 AORUS ELITE AX motherboard


The Gigabyte B650 AORUS ELITE AX is a ~$199 USD micro-ATX motherboard for AM5 Ryzen 7000 series processors.

These ID additions for the Gigabyte WMI driver landed via this pull now part of the code for today's Linux 6.3-rc5 release.
