Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Two More Gigabyte Motherboards See Sensor Monitoring With Linux 6.3
In addition to the platform-drivers-x86 pull earlier in the week adding the support for the Gigabyte A320M-S2H V2, another platform-drivers-x86 fixes pull was sent in to close out the week. The Gigabyte WMI driver with this latest pull now adds support for the X570S AORUS ELITE and B650 AORUS ELITE AX.
The Gigabyte X570S AORUS ELITE is a currently ~$249 USD motherboard for AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors and older.
The Gigabyte B650 AORUS ELITE AX is a ~$199 USD micro-ATX motherboard for AM5 Ryzen 7000 series processors.
These ID additions for the Gigabyte WMI driver landed via this pull now part of the code for today's Linux 6.3-rc5 release.