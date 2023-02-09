Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GTK5 Development Likely To Heat Up Following GTK 4.12
GTK developers recently met-up around FOSDEM to discuss icon handling improvements for the GTK toolkit, the idea of experimenting with replacing smaller parts of GTK with a different language that is more expressive than C, input handling improvements, and other topics.
Discussions around the GTK5 tool-kit also happened with some developers eager to begin work on that next major release in order to begin facilitating API breaks and removing deprecated code. Due to color management work planned for GTK 4.12, the current consensus seems to be opening up GTK 4.90 development following the GTK 4.12 release. That opens up GTK4 development towards the end of this calendar year -- or about 3 years after the GTK 4.0 release. In the past it was discussed to have major GTK releases every two years but that hasn't quite happened. Last year was also talk of possibly dropping X11 support with GTK5 to make it Wayland-only. It will be interesting to see what changes end up materializing for this eventual GTK5 release.
More details on the recent GTK developer meet-up and hackfest via the GTK.org blog.