AMD's GPUOpen Releases Updated RGP, RGA & RMV Tools For Developers
AMD's GPUOpen team today released a number of updated components for graphics application/engine developers.
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.8 was released with support added for the Radeon RX 7700 XT / RX 7800 XT graphics as well as Radeon 740M / 760M / 780M graphics processors. There is also updates to the offline Vulkan / OpenGL / OpenCL compilers, and a unified Python build script that works on both Windows and Linux.
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.16 was also released today for extending the support to the latest RDNA3 GPUs, support for showing the ray tracing pipeline within the pipeline state pane, and a variety of other profiling updates.
Radeon Memory Visualizer 1.7 was also released with Radeon GPU detective crash dump support, system memory information reporting has been expanded, a new time unit format, and a variety of other changes.
More details on these updated developer tools and the other open-source developer resources provided by AMD with a focus on Radeon graphics can be found at GPUOpen.com.
