GNOME's VTE Seeing Improvements For Faster Terminal Performance

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 4 October 2023 at 09:56 AM EDT. 5 Comments
GNOME
GNOME developer Christian Hergert recently demonstrated how Linux terminal emulators have the potential of running much faster. At the time it didn't sound like he would pursue the matter further but more recently he's begun working on folding some performance improvements into GNOME's VTE for a faster terminal experience.

GNOME's VTE is the virtual terminal library used for providing a VT widget for GTK applications.

GMOME Terminal


Hergert is using his recent speedy-terminal prototyping to guide his enhancements to VTE performance. In turn the work will yield faster VTE performance for both GTK3 and GTK4 usage. The results are quite promising so far:
"Once the last patch lands in this category we will have cut wall clock time down for a number of common scenarios by a solid 40%. That’s a pretty good win!"

He's also working on some patches to add GTK4 drawing primitives for VTE rather than Cairo. In turn this will lower the draw latency for GTK 4 usage. More details on the VTE performance improvement work via Hergert's blog.
5 Comments
Related News
New GNOME Code Speeds Up Performance For NVIDIA Proprietary Driver Multi-Monitor
Dynamic Triple Buffering Patch Updated For GNOME 45
Linux Terminal Emulators Have The Potential Of Being Much Faster
GNOME 45 Released With New Apps, New Activities Indicator
GNOME 45.rc Brings GDM Wayland Multi-Seat, More libadwaita Adoption
GNOME Mutter 45 Release Candidate Brings Meta Toolkit Library, Other Last Minute Work
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
"Open-Source Windows" ReactOS To See Improved GUI Setup/Installation
Linux 6.7 Adding New Feature To Btrfs For The Steam Deck
Counter-Strike 2 Now Available With An Initial Linux Build
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
The Servo Browser Engine Has Been Making Great Progress In 2023
System76's COSMIC Desktop Adds New Window-Swapping Mode, Dynamic Settings
Canonical's Snap Store Hit By Malicious Apps