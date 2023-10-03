Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME's VTE Seeing Improvements For Faster Terminal Performance
GNOME's VTE is the virtual terminal library used for providing a VT widget for GTK applications.
Hergert is using his recent speedy-terminal prototyping to guide his enhancements to VTE performance. In turn the work will yield faster VTE performance for both GTK3 and GTK4 usage. The results are quite promising so far:
"Once the last patch lands in this category we will have cut wall clock time down for a number of common scenarios by a solid 40%. That’s a pretty good win!"
He's also working on some patches to add GTK4 drawing primitives for VTE rather than Cairo. In turn this will lower the draw latency for GTK 4 usage. More details on the VTE performance improvement work via Hergert's blog.