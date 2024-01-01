GNOME Sees Progress On Variable Refresh Rate Setting, Adding Battery Charge Control

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 28 January 2024 at 09:22 AM EST. 14 Comments
GNOME
There's been some new work pending for further enhancing the GNOME desktop when it comes around Variable Rate Refresh (VRR). Separately, there's new merge requests pending for adding laptop battery charge threshold controls from the GNOME UI.

As pointed out in This Week in GNOME, there's been some continued work on Variable Rate Refresh for the GNOME desktop. The VRR setting within GNOME Settings continues to be iterated on as the developers iron out how they'd like to present the Variable Rate Refresh setting for users. The developers have been discussing how to best present the option as to avoid confusion as well as how it makes the most technical sense as far as the option goes.

GNOME Settings for VRR


GNOME has also seen some fixes around removing certain assumptions around fixed refresh rates and cursor movement becoming synchronized with the main content updates after performing a VT switch. Hopefully the GNOME VRR work will be all settled soon and ready for users.

Some other interesting but separate work being carried out is by GNOME developer Jelle van der Waa for offering up battery charge controls. This is to make use of the exposed Linux kernel charge control start/end thresholds for helping to preserve battery health for laptops frequently plugged in 24/7.

GNOME Settings for battery charge thresholds


There are merge requests pending for UPower as well as the GNOME Control Center for allowing users to easily toggle this option to preserve the battery health for frequently plugged in systems by keeping the charge level in the 50~80% range. More details on that work via this blog post.
14 Comments
Related News
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support For Chromecast & Miracast MICE Protocols
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering Now Latency Optimized For Raspberry Pi & X.Org
Linux Distributions Now Encouraged To Build GTK With Vulkan
GNOME 46 Alpha Released With Many Improvements
GTK Lands Their New Unified GPU Renderer, Vulkan Build Enabled By Default
GNOME Shell & Mutter 46 Alpha Released
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Publishes XDNA Linux Driver: Support For Ryzen AI On Linux
Windows NT Sync Driver Proposed For The Linux Kernel - Better Wine Performance
Zed Code Editor Now Open-Source
FreeBSD Considers Making Use Of Rust Within Its Base System
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-5 With Many Fixes, More Windows Games Now Playable
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Will Aim To Ship With The Linux 6.8 Kernel
Firefox 122 Available With Official Debian Package, Many Web Improvements
Ceph Cluster Hits 1 TiB/s Using AMD EPYC Genoa + NVMe Drives