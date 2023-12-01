Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GNOME Developers Working On USB Portal Integration, Updated Phosh
The GNOME developers continue to be quite busy through the winter holidays working on new features. Some of the work tackled this week included:
- There is continued work on USB portal integration for Flatpaks / portals to better control ultimately what applications can see -- and interact with -- USB devices.
- Explorations are going on around constraints and options for GNOME's fractional scaling.
- As part of the recent funding work with the Sovereign Tech Fund, GNOME is exploring the state of speech synthesizers on Linux and screen readers.
- Phosh 0.34 was released with an updated Wayland compositor working with wlroots 0.17.
- GNOME is sponsoring two Outreachy interns for the next few months to work on implementing tests for GNOME OS with OpenQA.
More details on the GNOME feature work can be found via This Week in GNOME.