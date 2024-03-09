GNOME 46 Release Candidate Rolls Out Last Minute Fixes, VRR & Other Refinements

9 March 2024
The GNOME 46 release candidate was officially rolled out today as the last chance to test the GNOME 46 desktop software ahead of its stable release later this month.

Besides the usual bug fixes and translation updates, some of the other last minute changes to the GNOME 46 release candidate "46.rc" include:

- The GDM display manager can now kill conflicting sessions at log-in time, a fix for systemd-homed users, and other last minute changes.

- Glib-networking is enjoying a major performance improvement with GnuTLS by reducing unnecessary trust list creation.

- GNOME Builder has picked up Elixer language server support.

- GNOME Console has reworked various dialogs.

- GNOME Control Center adds the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) toggles to the display area when enabling that experimental feature.

- GNOME Remote Desktop disables DMA-BUF support when running with the NVIDIA driver, now allows D-Bus activation, and various other changes.

- GNOME Software has fixed the launching of some applications and various UI text improvements.

- GNOME Text Editor now disables editing while a document is still loading.

- Various bug fixes to the Nautilus file manager.

- GNOME Tracker has improvements to better ensure database integrity.

Plus the previously-covered GNOME Shell and Mutter release candidate changes around the VRR support, an X.Org sync fix, modifier-aware screencasting, and more.

More details on the GNOME 46 release candidate via GNOME Discourse. GNOME 46.0 is set for its stable debut on 20 March.
