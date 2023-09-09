GNOME 45.rc Brings GDM Wayland Multi-Seat, More libadwaita Adoption

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 9 September 2023 at 06:42 AM EDT. 2 Comments
The GNOME 45 release candidate is now available for testing ahead of the desktop's stable release later this month.

GNOME 45.rc was released on Friday night as the release candidate of this cycle. The latest changes for GNOME 45 include:

- GNOME Calls now supports AES 256-bit crypto suites for its SIP handling.

- The Adwaita icon theme added new hand cursors and an updated spinner.

- Code cleanups and fixes for the GDM display manager. There is also VT handling fixes, a crash fix, and improved SimpleDRM support for GDM. Wayland multi-seat is also now supported.

- GNOME Builder brings improved Meson-based project templates, support newer Sysprof features, and other fixes.

- GNOME Calendar has fixed many threading issues in its back-end.

- GNOME Control Center has ported more of its code to using libadwaita.

- GNOME Maps has enabled an experimental vector-based map.

- GNOME Remote Desktop now uses the libei emulated input library for input event plumbing.

- Various GNOME Software improvements around PackageKit plug-in search performance, app license display, and more.

- The Nautilus file manager will no longer slow down when many files are selected.

- The many RC changes to GNOME Shell and Mutter.

More details on these GNOME 45 release candidate changes via the release announcement. GNOME 45.0 is scheduled for its stable release on 20 September.
