GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements
GNOME 43 is out today as the newest version of this popular open-source desktop environment used by Fedora Workstation, Ubuntu, and many other Linux distributions.
GNOME 43 introduces a redesigned quick system settings area, many Mutter compositor enhancements for better Wayland support, many more applications have been ported from GTK3 to GT4, a new "device security" management area, GNOME Files (Nautilus) has seen various refinements, and many other changes throughout the desktop stack.
Fedora Workstation 37 Beta with GNOME 43.
More details on GNOME 43 via release.gnome.org.
13 Comments