GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements

GNOME 43 is out today as the newest version of this popular open-source desktop environment used by Fedora Workstation, Ubuntu, and many other Linux distributions.GNOME 43 introduces a redesigned quick system settings area, many Mutter compositor enhancements for better Wayland support, many more applications have been ported from GTK3 to GT4, a new "device security" management area, GNOME Files (Nautilus) has seen various refinements, and many other changes throughout the desktop stack.



Fedora Workstation 37 Beta with GNOME 43.