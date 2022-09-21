GNOME 43 Released With More Apps Ported To GTK4, Wayland Enhancements

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 21 September 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME --
GNOME 43 is out today as the newest version of this popular open-source desktop environment used by Fedora Workstation, Ubuntu, and many other Linux distributions.

GNOME 43 introduces a redesigned quick system settings area, many Mutter compositor enhancements for better Wayland support, many more applications have been ported from GTK3 to GT4, a new "device security" management area, GNOME Files (Nautilus) has seen various refinements, and many other changes throughout the desktop stack.


Fedora Workstation 37 Beta with GNOME 43.


More details on GNOME 43 via release.gnome.org.
13 Comments
Related News
GNOME Shell & Mutter 43 Release Candidates Bring Last Minute Changes
GNOME 43's Mutter Lands Max BPC Property Support To Deal With Monitor Issues
GTK4's Broadway HTML5 Backend Coming Back To Ubuntu, Debian
GNOME 43 Beta Released With More GTK 4 Porting, Other Desktop Improvements
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes
Renewed Work Around GNOME 30-bit Deep Color Frame-Buffer Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
MGLRU Looks Like One Of The Best Linux Kernel Innovations Of The Year
Ubuntu 22.10 Aiming To Support The $16+ Sipeed LicheeRV RISC-V Board
IO_uring Continues To Prove Very Exciting: Promising io_uring_spawn Announced
"Nest" Is An Interesting New Take On Linux Kernel Scheduling For Better CPU Performance
Few Lines Of Code Increases Intel's Vulkan Driver Draw Throughput By 60%+
LPC 2022: Rust Linux Drivers Capable Of Achieving Performance Comparable To C Code
Linux's Display Brightness/Backlight Interface Is Finally Being Overhauled