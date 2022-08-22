GNOME 43's Mutter Lands Max BPC Property Support To Deal With Monitor Issues

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 22 August 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT. 13 Comments
GNOME --
Earlier this summer was the patch series for GNOME's Mutter to make use of the Linux DRM/KMS "max BPC" property for the drivers exposing the maximum bits per color supported. That code has now been merged in time for next month's GNOME 43 release and in turn will help deal with some scenarios where users may encounter screen flickering, brief blackouts, and other problems related to available monitor bandwidth.

Mutter now supports the maximum bits per color property and respects that for when needing to lower display bandwidth requirements where the system (GPU) may not be able to drive particular displays out-of-the-box at the given defaults. Lowering the color depth is one of the ways to lessen the display bandwidth use rather than having to lower the resolution or refresh rate. The max BPC propety can also be used for expressing support for a higher color depth than the default. This property value can be set from user-space if needing to lower it too due to faulty cables and dongles or other hardware.

As covered in the earlier linked Phoronix article, Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been leading the max BPC property integration work for GNOME.


GNOME 43 will hopefully lead to less monitor headaches in cases of insufficient display bandwidth.


As of this weekend, MR 2412 for supporting the "max BPC" property made it into Mutter ahead of GNOME 43.0. Look for the rollout of GNOME 43 stable on 21 September.
13 Comments
Related News
GTK4's Broadway HTML5 Backend Coming Back To Ubuntu, Debian
GNOME 43 Beta Released With More GTK 4 Porting, Other Desktop Improvements
GNOME Mutter & Shell 43 Beta Bring Several Very Exciting Changes
Renewed Work Around GNOME 30-bit Deep Color Frame-Buffer Support
GNOME To Warn Users If Secure Boot Disabled, Preparing Other Firmware Security Help
GNOME 43 Alpha Released With Browser Improvements, More GTK 4 Porting
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft + Canonical Announce Native .NET 6 For Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
Linux 6.0-rc1 Released With Exciting Performance Optimizations, New Hardware Support
Greg KH Recommends Avoiding Alder Lake Laptops - Intel Webcam Linux Driver Long Ways Out
Glibc 2.36 Dropping DT_HASH Has Been Breaking Easy Anti Cheat Games With Steam Play
Proton 7.0-4 Released For Steam Play With Many Game Fixes, More Playable Titles
Ubuntu Linux Preparing systemd-hwe To Ease OEM Hardware Enablement
NTFS3 File-System Driver Sees Late Refactoring For Linux 6.0
AMD CPU Microcode Loading On Linux Being Fixed Up To Be Per-Thread